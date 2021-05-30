Left Menu

1 dead, 1 injured in plane crash in Utah, say local fire authorities

One person died and another one was injured as a result of an airplane crash in Eden, Utah, the Weber County Fire District said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 12:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], May 30 (ANI/Sputnik): One person died and another one was injured as a result of an airplane crash in Eden, Utah, the Weber County Fire District said. According to a statement from Weber Fire, the single engine plane crashed into the mountain near the Powder Mountain Ski Resort in Eden on Saturday morning.

"There were two male passengers, unknown ages, in the plane at the time of the crash. One of the occupants was found deceased and the other suffered second and third degree burns," the Weber County Fire District said. The injured person was flown to the University of Utah Burn Center.

The fire at the site of the crash was quickly contained, thanks to the snow within the area. The cause of the accident remains unknown. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

