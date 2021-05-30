Left Menu

WHO urges Indians to get COVID-19 vaccination at first opportunity

World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for South East Asia, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh on Sunday issued a word of caution as India is witnessing a 'plateau' in daily COVID-19 cases, advising the people to get jabbed at the first available opportunity against the pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 15:17 IST
WHO urges Indians to get COVID-19 vaccination at first opportunity
WHO Regional Director for South East Asia, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for South East Asia, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh on Sunday issued a word of caution as India is witnessing a 'plateau' in daily COVID-19 cases, advising the people to get jabbed at the first available opportunity against the pandemic. "Lesson learned from this surge is at no cost can we let our guards down. We must take #COVID19 vaccine at first available opportunity. While we can't predict next surge but we can prevent it, which we must,"said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh.

"This surge has put an immense burden on already overwhelmed health services. We're now witnessing a plateau and even a decline in cases in some parts of India. Situation continues to be of concern and challenge," she added while commending the Indian efforts and advising the people to remain vigilant about the pandemic. Meanwhile, India's daily COVID-19 cases continue to decline further as 1,65,553 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India on Sunday reported the lowest single-day Covid-19 rise in 46 days with 1,65,553 cases reported in the last 24 hours while 3,460 people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection taking the total COVID-related death toll to 3,25,972. Also, the weekly positivity rate continues to decline and stood at 9.36 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021