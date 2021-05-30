Left Menu

Over half of people in their 30s in England got at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose: NHS

Over 50 per cent of people in their 30s in England have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot in just over two weeks since the start of the vaccine rollout to their age group, the National Health Service (NHS) said on Sunday.

ANI | London | Updated: 30-05-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 15:20 IST
Over half of people in their 30s in England got at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose: NHS
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London [UK], May 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Over 50 per cent of people in their 30s in England have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot in just over two weeks since the start of the vaccine rollout to their age group, the National Health Service (NHS) said on Sunday. "More than five million appointments have been made and 53 per cent of people aged 30-39 have received at least one dose since the programme, the biggest in NHS history, began opening up to the age group on May 13," the NHS said.

At the same time, the NHS is asking all those aged 50 and over as well as those who are in a risk group to get the second dose of their vaccine as soon as possible as the country battles the Indian variant of the virus. The figures come after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation suggested that the interval between the two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine should be shortened to eight weeks from the previous 12.

According to NHS England, 600,000 people have been asked to rearrange their second shot appointment to an earlier date. In total, over 39 million people across the UK have been given at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with some 24.9 million fully vaccinated. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021