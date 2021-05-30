Left Menu

Manhunt underway in France after shooting at police

A gendarmerie operation is underway in the town of Lardin-Saint-Lazare in the southwest of France after a man who shot at the police escaped, the prefect of the Dordogne region is warning locals to stay indoors.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 30-05-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 15:38 IST
Manhunt underway in France after shooting at police
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Paris [France], May 30 (ANI/Sputnik): A gendarmerie operation is underway in the town of Lardin-Saint-Lazare in the southwest of France after a man who shot at the police escaped, the prefect of the Dordogne region is warning locals to stay indoors. "#Urgent A gendarmerie operation underway at Lardin Saint Lazare. Local residents are asked to stay at home," the prefect tweeted on Sunday morning.

The police were called to resolve a family dispute on Saturday night when a woman's ex-partner came to her home with a gun and attacked her new partner. The woman's ex-partner, who is a former military, then shot at the police, damaging two vehicles before running away. According to past records, the man is known for domestic violence and was prohibited from approaching the woman's home.

The man was located in a forest on Sunday morning. Two helicopters are flying over the village and 150 soldiers have been deployed to the scene. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021