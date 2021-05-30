Left Menu

Shooting in US state of Florida leaves 2 dead, over 20 injured

Two people were killed and more than 20 sustained injuries, in a shooting incident in Miami, Florida on early Sunday morning.

ANI | Florida | Updated: 30-05-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 17:59 IST
Shooting in US state of Florida leaves 2 dead, over 20 injured
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Two people were killed and more than 20 sustained injuries, in a shooting incident in Miami, Florida on early Sunday morning. According to the local police, three individuals exited an SUV and started "shooting indiscriminately into the crowd," before re-entering the vehicle and fleeing the scene. Shots were fired outside El Mula banquet hall in the early hours of Sunday.

"I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died. These are cold-blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims," the director of the Miami-Dade police department Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III, tweeted. On Saturday, at least seven people were injured when a gunman opened fire in a tourist neighborhood in Miami.

Gun violence in the US results in tens of thousands of deaths and injuries annually. After a recent spate of high-profile mass shootings in the US, President Joe Biden had unveiled a series of moves last month that seeks to address a scourge of gun violence he deemed a "blemish on the nation." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021