Left Menu

Malaysia reports 6,999 new COVID-19 cases, 79 more deaths

Malaysia reported 6,999 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said Sunday, bringing the national total to 565,533.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 30-05-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 19:13 IST
Malaysia reports 6,999 new COVID-19 cases, 79 more deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 6,999 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said Sunday, bringing the national total to 565,533. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press briefing that four of the new cases are imported and 6,995 being local transmissions.

Another 79 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 2,729. Some 5,121 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 484,787 or 85.7 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 78,017 active cases, 846 are being held in intensive care units and 419 of those are in need of assisted breathing. The recent spike of cases has forced the Malaysian government to implement a two-week lockdown from June 1 in a bid to slow the spread. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021