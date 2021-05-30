Left Menu

Unknown gunmen shoot dead 5 people in central Mali

Five people were killed in an attack by unknown assailants on a security checkpoint in central Mali, a military source told Sputnik on Sunday.

ANI | Bamako | Updated: 30-05-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 19:16 IST
Unknown gunmen shoot dead 5 people in central Mali
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mali

Bamako [Mali] May 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Five people were killed in an attack by unknown assailants on a security checkpoint in central Mali, a military source told Sputnik on Sunday.

According to the source, a group of armed men opened fire randomly at the checkpoint, killing a police officer and four civilians.

Mali, a state located in the African Sahel region, infamous for terrorist activities and related insecurity, is regularly rocked by jihadist attacks, killings, and abductions. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021