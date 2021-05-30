Mehul Choksi might have taken girlfriend on secret romantic trip to Dominica and got busted: Antigua PM

Amid the ongoing suspense over the mysterious disappearance of Indian fugitive Mehul Choksi from Antigua and Barbuda, it appears that he may have taken his girlfriend on a romantic trip to Dominica, where he was busted. Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne revealed this news on Saturday while adding that it is possible for Dominica to deport Choksi to India because he entered the country illegally, AntiguaNewsRoom reported.

Earlier, Browne had indicated that Dominica should deport Choksi directly to India and not return him to Antigua and Barbuda because he would be protected by the Constitutional rights. Asserting that the country fully respects the jurisdiction of the court over this matter, Browne kept on saying that in a globalised world where cooperation among states is required to fight and defeat criminals and to deny criminals the use of the state apparatus for protection and advancement of their criminal conduct.

"We live in a globalised world where cooperation among states is required to fight and defeat criminals and to deny criminals the use of the state apparatus for protection and advancement of their criminal conduct. That is precisely why we have and continue to encourage the government of Dominica, to make him persona non grata for illegally entering their country and to deport him to India where he is still a citizen." The Prime Minister further urged to consider the deportation of Choksi directly to India, as a form of state cooperation to apprehend a fugitive.

"We respect the jurisdiction of the court over this matter. My request on behalf of the state, for Dominica to consider deporting Choksi directly to India, as a form of state cooperation to apprehend a fugitive, is perfectly acceptable," he said. "This request for state cooperation could never be construed by any law-abiding entity, of integrity and legitimate purpose to be an "ill considered utterance," he said, adding "additionally the claim that the request undermines the rule of law, or Choksi's constitutional rights is preposterous."

If he (Mehul Choksi) is deported to Antigua, he will continue to enjoy the legal and constitutional protections of citizenship, he said further. Browne last week said that if Choksi flees the country his citizenship will be revoked. (ANI)

