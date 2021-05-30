Left Menu

Indonesia reports 6,115 new COVID-19 cases, 142 more deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,115 in the past 24 hours to 1,816,041, with the death toll adding by 142 to 50,404, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 30-05-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 20:29 IST
Indonesia reports 6,115 new COVID-19 cases, 142 more deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Jakarta [Indonesia], May 30 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,115 in the past 24 hours to 1,816,041, with the death toll adding by 142 to 50,404, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. According to the ministry, 4,024 more recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic to 1,663,998.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, in the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,064 new confirmed cases, Central Java 1,007, Riau 726, West Java 639 and Riau Islands 294.

No new cases were detected in three provinces, namely West Sulawesi, Maluku and Papua. (ANI/Xinhua)

