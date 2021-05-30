Nepal records over 3,700 new COVID cases, lowest single day spike since May 1

Nepal has reported over 3,700 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide cumulative count of infections to 557,124. This is the lowest daily figure recorded in Nepal since May 1, The Himalayan Times reported. As many as 109 fatalities were reported on Sunday.

A gradual decline in cases is being observed since May 26 where 6,677 cases had surfaced as against the 8387 cases reported on May 25. However, it can also be noted that the number of daily PCR tests conducted has decreased significantly in the past few days.

Only 10,986 PCR tests were carried out in the past day of which the aforementioned 3,702 tested positive. Nepal has so far recorded a total of 557,124 COVID cases and 7,272 deaths since the initial outbreak in the early months of 2020. (ANI) '

