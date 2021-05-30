Mortal remains of season's first Everest casualty flown back to Kathmandu

The mortal remains of a 55-year-old American climber, who died on Mount Everest earlier this month, has been airlifted to Kathmandu on Sunday. The mortal remains of Puwei Liu were airlifted to Teaching Hospital at Maharajgunjin capital Kathmandu on Sunday afternoon where a post mortem examination has been conducted.

"The American climber died on Camp IV (above7,900 meters) of Sagarmatha (Mount Everest) earlier this month. The adverse weather condition delayed the airlift of mortal remains of the climbers, it took 19 days to get the body fly to Kathmandu," Rishiraj Dhakal, Information Officer at District Police Office, Solukhumbu confirmed ANI over the phone. While descending from Hillary Step (the max height he gained), Liu began suffering from snow blindness and exhaustion, The Himalayan Times reported.

Consequently, one more hour was added to the stipulated descent time but with the help of extra oxygen supply and additional Sherpa support, he safely reached the South Col. However, he died there. As per the expedition organizers, mortal remains of Liu was carried down to Camp II and then picked up by a helicopter on Saturday before it was flown to Kathmandu on Sunday.

The Spring Season this year witnessed a total of three deaths in the Everest Region out of which Liu is the first casualty reported in 2021. In the year 2020, Nepal closed all its mountains in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in Earth's highest altitude.

This year Nepal government issued record 408 permits to climbers out of which many called off their expedition plans owing to the outbreak of coronavirus infection in Base Camp despite the government's denial. (ANI)

