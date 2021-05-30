Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 4.82 mln

Left Menu

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 4,823,795 as of Sunday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

ANI | Lagos | Updated: 30-05-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 22:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Lagos [Nigeria], May 30 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 4,823,795 as of Sunday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 130,286 while 4,360,778 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. South Africa has recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in Africa at 1,659,070, while the two northern African countries -- Morocco and Tunisia -- reported 518,868 and 343,374 cases as of Sunday. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

