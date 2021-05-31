Left Menu

Israel PM Netanyahu denounces Yamina party leader 'working to join new government'

31-05-2021
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Image Credit: ANI
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denounced the Yamina party leader after the latter announced that he has been working toward a coalition agreement with opposition leaders to form the new government. A former ally of Netanyahu on Sunday announced that he is joining the new government with opponent leaders, taking a major step towards ending the rule of Netanyahu's 12 years as prime minister.

Naftali Bennett, leader of the small right-wing party Yamina, announced Sunday evening he is working toward a coalition agreement with Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist party Yesh Atid, to join a new government, CNN reported. In a prime-time address, Bennett told Israelis that he is joining the new government to prevent a fifth round of elections and "rescue the country from spin."

"After four elections and a further two months, it has been proven to all of us that there is simply no right-wing government possible that is headed by Netanyahu. It is either a fifth election or a unity government," Bennett said. A short while after Bennett spoke, Netanyahu made a statement of his own in which he denounced the Yamina party leader as a man who cared about nothing other than becoming prime minister, CNN reported.

Reminding Israelis that before the March election Bennett had said he would not sit in a government led by Lapid, Netanyahu said his right-wing rival's principles did not have the weight of a feather. "Bennett was trying to pull off the "deception of the century," Netanyahu said. (ANI)

