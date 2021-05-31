Myanmar: 840 people killed so far as military crackdown continues

As the military crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar continues, as many as 840 people have been killed so far, including three people on Sunday, according to the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP). "As of 30 May, 840 people are now confirmed killed by this junta coup," said AAPP, adding that a total of 4,409 people are currently under detention.

"On Sunday, in Mandalay region, Moe Myint Aung was shot in the stomach by a bullet and died when the junta raided the Yonetan Ward and Hman Cho Ward to arrest six youths and opened fire to the door to enter the house of Moe Myint Aung," said AAPP. People in Myanmar are also facing a shortage of cash and rising prices of goods and services as they are withdrawing their savings from banks out of concern for the future.

In the country's largest city Yangon, people are forming long lines outside banks every day before dawn, to get cash. The shortage of cash has also made it difficult for the military to pay soldiers on time, driving some of them into looting, Kyodo News reported. On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence. (ANI)

