Seven people injured in 'personal revenge' attack in eastern China

Seven people injured after a suspect drove a car over his ex-wife and stabbed others with a knife to take "personal revenge" in eastern China.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 31-05-2021 03:51 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 03:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Seven people injured after a suspect drove a car over his ex-wife and stabbed others with a knife to take "personal revenge" in eastern China. Citing Police, South China Morning Post reported that during the attack in downtown Nanjing, Jiangsu province, a 41-year-old suspect rammed his former wife, her friend and a pedestrian with a rented car at about 9 pm (local time) on Saturday.

He then stabbed the woman's friend and passers-by who tried to stop him, said the police. According to the police, the suspect fled the scene and later detained after attempting suicide.Seven victims and the suspect were hospitalised, SCMP reported.

"This is a case of (attempted) intentional homicide caused by a personal relationship conflict," Li Mingjie, from the Nanjing Municipal Public Security Bureau, said on Sunday. This is the second "revenge" attack in a week in China. Last week, Five people were killed after a man drove his car at high speed into a crowd of pedestrians in the city of Dalian in northeast China, as he was upset because of a failed investment and wanted to "take revenge on society". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

