Left Menu

Students abducted after gunmen attack school in Nigeria

Nigerian police on Sunday said a group of gunmen killed one resident and abducted some students following an attack in the country's north-central state of Niger.

ANI | Abuja | Updated: 31-05-2021 04:21 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 04:21 IST
Students abducted after gunmen attack school in Nigeria
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Abuja [Nigeria], May 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Nigerian police on Sunday said a group of gunmen killed one resident and abducted some students following an attack in the country's north-central state of Niger. Adamu Usman, police chief in Niger state, told Xinhua on phone, the school children were abducted after the unidentified gunmen attacked the Salihu Tanko Islamiya School in Tegina, a town in the Rafi local government area of the state.

A large number of the gunmen on motorcycles stormed the town on Sunday afternoon, shooting indiscriminately and killing one resident of the town in the process, said Usman. He, however, declined to give the exact number of students kidnapped during the attack.

Local media reported over 200 students of the school were kidnapped by the gunmen. The school is an unconventional one where parents send their children on a daily basis for the purpose of acquiring Islamic education, according to the local broadcaster Channels Television.

Niger police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun told Xinhua on phone, the security agency is yet to ascertain how many children were abducted from the school. An investigation has been launched to that effect. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021