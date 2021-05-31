Left Menu

Bomb blast in Afghanistan's Herat kills 6 railway personnel

Six railway personnel were killed in a bomb blast in Afghanistan's Herat province, Khaama Press said quoting an official.

ANI | Herat | Updated: 31-05-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 09:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

Six railway personnel were killed in a bomb blast in Afghanistan's Herat province, Khaama Press said quoting an official. Herat governor, Sayed Abdul Wahid Qatali said the incident took place around 2:45 PM on Saturday. The bomb targeted a vehicle carrying the Khaf railway personnel in the Ghorian District of Herat Province, reported Khaama Press.

It also reported that the governor did not provide further details about the incident. So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast. This comes as the fourth section of the Khaf-Herat railway is under process and the third section was inaugurated last year. (ANI)

