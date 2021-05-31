Left Menu

Strong earthquake hits Alaska in US

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 74 km north of Chickaloon, Alaska in the United States, the US Geological Survey said.

ANI | Alaska | Updated: 31-05-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 14:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Alaska [US], May 31 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 74 km north of Chickaloon, Alaska in the United States, the US Geological Survey said.

The earthquake hit on Monday at 12.29 pm IST at depth of 74 kilometers.

The epicenter, with a depth of 41.3 km, was initially determined to be at 62.4535 degrees north latitude and 148.1975 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

