Strong earthquake hits Alaska in US

Alaska [US], May 31 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 74 km north of Chickaloon, Alaska in the United States, the US Geological Survey said.

The earthquake hit on Monday at 12.29 pm IST at depth of 74 kilometers.

The epicenter, with a depth of 41.3 km, was initially determined to be at 62.4535 degrees north latitude and 148.1975 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

