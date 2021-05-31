Indonesia reports 5,662 new COVID-19 cases, 174 deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], May 31 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,662 in the past 24 hours to 1,821,703, with the death toll adding by 174 to 50,578, the Health Ministry said on Monday. According to the ministry, 5,121 more recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the pandemic to 1,669,119.

The coronavirus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, in the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 1,316 new confirmed cases, Central Java 881, Jakarta 726, Riau 473 and East Java 249.

No new cases were detected in two provinces, namely West Sulawesi and Papua. (ANI/Xinhua)

