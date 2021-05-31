Left Menu

B Shyam appointed as India's next Ambassador to Iceland

B Shyam, presently the Consul General of India, Osaka-Kobe, Japan has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to the Republic of Iceland.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 20:09 IST
B Shyam appointed as India's next Ambassador to Iceland
Balasubramanian Shyam joined the Indian Foreign Service in 2000.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

B Shyam, presently the Consul General of India, Osaka-Kobe, Japan has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to the Republic of Iceland. An MEA release said he is expected to take up the assignment shortly. Balasubramanian Shyam joined the Indian Foreign Service in 2000.

Shyam's first posting was in Cairo, Egypt as Third Secretary/ Language trainee, studying Arabic at the American University Cairo. This was followed by work as Second Secretary dealing with Media, and as Director (I/C), Maulana Azad Centre for Indian Culture in Cairo. Returning to Headquarters as Under Secretary (Iran-Afghanistan), and later as Under Secretary (Pakistan) gave exposure to India-Iran and India-Pakistan bilateral relations (2005-2007) from the HQ.

Shyam was later posted to Colombo, Sri Lanka as First Secretary (Political) for three years. This was followed by a posting to Dhaka, Bangladesh as Commercial Counsellor from 2010-2013. Returning to N. Delhi in 2013, was Director (Pakistan) till 2015. The tenure with the Indian Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar was Deputy Chief of Mission for three years from 2015-2018.

Shyam had joined as Consul General of India, Osaka-Kobe, Japan on August 1, 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021