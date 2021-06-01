Left Menu

10 killed, 3 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Punjab

At least 10 people were killed and three others injured in different rain-related incidents in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Monday evening, Xinhua reported citing local media.

ANI | Punjab | Updated: 01-06-2021 06:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 06:57 IST
10 killed, 3 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Punjab
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 10 people were killed and three others injured in different rain-related incidents in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Monday evening, Xinhua reported citing local media. It further reported that a roof collapsed in Tariq Abad area of Okara city of Punjab province during a thunderstorm, leaving eight people dead and three injured. However, local people and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a hospital.

The deceased included three women, four children and a man, while the identity of the injured is not known yet. In another incident, a person died after a wall fell on him when he was walking beside it in Hujra Shah Muqeem area of the Okara district, in Punjab province.

According to Xinhua, another man lost his life after he was hit by lightning in Toba Tek Singh district of the province. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
2
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
3
(Update: Launched) Realme X7 Max 5G price leaked hours ahead of official launch

(Update: Launched) Realme X7 Max 5G price leaked hours ahead of official lau...

 India
4
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021