Left Menu

Nearly 700 attacks launched on Afghanistan's Lashkargah in 3 weeks: Army Commander

The Taliban has conducted around 700 attacks on the city of Lashkargah in the southern province of Helmand over the last three weeks, as per an army official.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 01-06-2021 08:28 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 08:28 IST
Nearly 700 attacks launched on Afghanistan's Lashkargah in 3 weeks: Army Commander
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban has conducted around 700 attacks on the city of Lashkargah in the southern province of Helmand over the last three weeks, as per an army official. Tolonews reported quoting, 215 Maiwand Corps Commander, General Sami Sadat, that the group was "helped by al-Qaeda fighters" in their attacks on the southern city.

"Nearly '30 al-Qaeda fighters' were killed in Afghan force operations that were conducted in response to the Taliban attacks and that the military has gathered evidence of their identities along with other documents," General Sami Sadat added. The attacks were mostly focused on Lashkargah city's district 10 and district 3 - on the outskirts of the city - and parts of these two areas temporarily fell to the Taliban.

"Al-Qaeda fighters have fought against our troops on the frontlines. At least 30 of them have been killed in the clashes in the last three weeks," he said. According to Helmand officials, at least 4,500 families were displaced during the clashes and sought shelter in other parts of Lashkargah.

"We have pushed the enemies back from the city and we are pursuing them to take more (territory) back," said Hedayat Rasuli, a battalion commander for the border forces, Tolonews reported further. "The enemy is beyond those walls. They are seen there sometimes," said Ebadullah, a police soldier.

Ahmad, a teenager who is a resident of Lashkargah, stayed at his home--letting his family leave--despite ongoing clashes in the area. "The problems cannot be solved this way. We pray to God to bring peace," said Ahmad.

Some families were displaced three weeks back and shifted from the Bolan area to the central parts of Lashkargah. "We left only with our clothes... We don't have even have food," said Ko Jana, a displaced person.

Taliban attacks on Lashkargah intensified following the announcement of the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country. Security forces pledged that they will ensure that the province remains safe from Taliban threats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
2
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
3
(Update: Launched) Realme X7 Max 5G price leaked hours ahead of official launch

(Update: Launched) Realme X7 Max 5G price leaked hours ahead of official lau...

 India
4
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021