Sri Lanka: 1,047 booked in 24 hrs for violating COVID related quarantine rules

At least 1,047 people were arrested on Monday (May 31) for violating COVID-19 related quarantine rules and regulations in Sri Lanka.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 01-06-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 14:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
At least 1,047 people were arrested on Monday (May 31) for violating COVID-19 related quarantine rules and regulations in Sri Lanka. According to Police media spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana, this is the highest number of arrests made in 24 hours since the quarantine rules and regulations were introduced in March 18 2020, Colombo Page reported.

He further said that 160 were arrested from Matale, 119 from Nikaweratiya and 98 from Kandy. 19,102 persons have been arrested for the violation of quarantine laws since October 31, last year.

Sri Lanka Police said 23,000 police officers were deployed to monitor the movement of the public especially on the roads of Colombo. The country has reported 183,452 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,441 deaths, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

