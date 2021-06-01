Left Menu

4 Pak soldiers killed, 8 injured in terror attacks in Balochistan

Four Pakistani soldiers were killed and eight others suffered injuries in two terrorist attacks in Balochistan on Monday night.

01-06-2021
Four Pakistani soldiers were killed and eight others suffered injuries in two terrorist attacks in Balochistan on Monday night. The Pakistan Army said that at least four terrorists were killed and eight others injured in one of the incident, Dawn reported.

No terror group has so far taken responsibility for the attacks. A Frontier Corps (FC) post near Pir Ismail Ziarat in Quetta was targeted by the terrorists, leading to an exchange of fire which continued for some time.

"4-5 terrorists [were] killed while 7/8 are injured. During the exchange of fire 4, brave FC soldiers embraced shahadat while 6 soldiers got injured," said the ISPR, public relations wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces. In the second incident, the terrorists targeted an FC vehicle with an improvised explosive device at Turbat, leaving two soldiers injured.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the attack and extended condolences to the families of soldiers killed in the incidents. "Strongly condemn terrorist attacks against our soldiers in Balochistan last night, martyring 4 soldiers & injuring 8. My prayers & condolences go to the martyrs' families. We will continue our fight ag these terrorists & will not allow them to sabotage peace & dev in Balochistan," he tweeted. (ANI)

