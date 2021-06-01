Left Menu

Netherlands lifts ban on passenger flights from India starting June 1

The Netherlands on Tuesday lifted the ban on passenger flights from India.

ANI | Amsterdam | Updated: 01-06-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 18:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Netherlands on Tuesday lifted the ban on passenger flights from India. The ban was imposed on April 26 in view of rising COVID-19 cases in India.

"As per the Dutch Government ban on passenger flights from India that had come into force on April 26, 2021, has been lifted w.e.f 01 June 2021," the India embassy here tweeted. However, there is still a European Union ban on non-EU travelers from countries where the coronavirus situation is considered very high risk.

The Netherlands had on April 26 decided to suspend India flights as "the epidemiological situation on the ground (in India) is very serious..." The Netherlands Embassy in India tweeted in April 2021 that the "ban on passenger flights from India has been extended until June 1, 2021." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

