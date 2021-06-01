4 killed, 4 injured in explosion targeting NDS personnel in Afghanistan's Parwan

Four people were killed in an explosion that targeted a vehicle carrying Afghanistan National Directorate of Security (NDS) personnel in the city of Charikar, Parwan province on Monday. Four people also suffered injuries in the explosion, Tolo News reported.

No terror group has so far taken responsibility for the attack. Afghanistan has seen a spike in the incidents of violence in recent weeks, leading to casualties of Afghan security forces and civilians. This came as US withdrawal is underway and set to complete by September 11.

According to a report, heavy clashes is continuing in the five provinces including Baghlan, Helmand, Kunduz, Kandahar and Laghman, over the last few weeks. (ANI)

