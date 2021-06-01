No change in S-400 contract contract with India, will continue as per agreement: Russia
Russia on Tuesday said there is no change in the S-400 air defence system contract with India.
Russia on Tuesday said there is no change in the S-400 air defence system contract with India. During a BRICS foreign ministers meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that New Delhi has reaffirmed its commitments to these agreements.
"There is no change in the S-400 contract. The Indian leadership reaffirms its commitments to these agreements," Lavrov told ANI on being asked when India will get S-400 air defence missile system. India signed a USD 5.43-billion deal with Russia for the purchase of five S-400 systems during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi on October 5, 2019, for long-term security needs.
Washington had indicated that the Russian S-400 systems may trigger Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions. Washington has previously imposed sanctions against China's Equipment Development Department (EDD) for purchasing Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets and the same S-400 missiles that India is purchasing.
Turkey, a NATO ally, had also upset the US with its purchase of S-400 missiles in 2018. Washington imposed sanctions on Turkish officials in December 2020 under a US law that bars significant military transactions with Russia. (ANI)
