Left Menu

Second blast hits Afghanistan's Kabul

A second blast took place in Afghanistan's Kabul on Tuesday, just hours after the first explosion.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 01-06-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 22:16 IST
Second blast hits Afghanistan's Kabul
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A second blast took place in Afghanistan's Kabul on Tuesday, just hours after the first explosion. Citing police, Tolo News reported that an explosion targeted a bus on Tuesday evening near the Ahlolbait Mosque in the Sar-e-Karez area of PD3 in Kabul city, but gave no details about possible casualties.

A second blast later occurred in the same area. The details are not yet available. Eyewitnesses said they saw ambulances evacuating injured people from the blast scene after the first explosion, Tolo News reported.

Earlier, four people were killed, and four were injured in an explosion that targeted a vehicle carrying Afghanistan National Directorate of Security (NDS) personnel in the city of Charikar, Parwan province. No terror group has so far taken responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021