Left Menu

Iran reports 10,687 new COVID-19 cases, 2,923,823 in total

Iran reported on Tuesday 10,687 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 2,923,823.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 01-06-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 22:47 IST
Iran reports 10,687 new COVID-19 cases, 2,923,823 in total
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Tehran [Iran], June 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran reported on Tuesday 10,687 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 2,923,823. The pandemic has so far claimed 80,327 lives in Iran, up by 171 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education said in a written briefing published on its official website.

A total of 2,477,596 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 4,064 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said. The report adds that 20,059,238 tests have so far been carried out across the country.By Tuesday, 3,786,268 people have received coronavirus vaccines in the country, while 526,326 have got two doses.

Earlier in the day, the ministry announced that new restrictions, including a five-day travel ban between provinces, will start on June 2 with the aim of preventing a new surge of the pandemic in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021