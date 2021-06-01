Iran reports 10,687 new COVID-19 cases, 2,923,823 in total

Tehran [Iran], June 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran reported on Tuesday 10,687 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 2,923,823. The pandemic has so far claimed 80,327 lives in Iran, up by 171 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education said in a written briefing published on its official website.

A total of 2,477,596 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 4,064 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said. The report adds that 20,059,238 tests have so far been carried out across the country.By Tuesday, 3,786,268 people have received coronavirus vaccines in the country, while 526,326 have got two doses.

Earlier in the day, the ministry announced that new restrictions, including a five-day travel ban between provinces, will start on June 2 with the aim of preventing a new surge of the pandemic in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

