Afghanistan: At least eight people killed, 14 injured in two blasts in Kabul

At least eight people were killed and 14 more wounded in two blasts targeting buses in Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul on Tuesday. Two blasts occurred on Tuesday evening targeting a bus near the Ahlolbait Mosque in the Sar-e-Karez area of PD3 in Kabul city.

Citing sources, Tolo News reported that at least 8 people were killed and 14 more wounded in two blasts targeting city buses in PD3 of Kabul city this evening. No terror group has so far taken responsibility for the attack.

Advertisement

Afghanistan has seen a spike in the incidents of violence in recent weeks. Earlier, four people were killed, and four were injured in an explosion that targeted a vehicle carrying Afghanistan National Directorate of Security (NDS) personnel in the city of Charikar, Parwan province. This came as US withdrawal is underway and set to complete by September 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)