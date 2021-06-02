Left Menu

Nigerian President calls for collective efforts to tackle COVID-19

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday further called for joint international efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent challenges.

ANI | Abuja | Updated: 02-06-2021 09:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 09:35 IST
Nigerian President calls for collective efforts to tackle COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Abuja [Nigeria], June 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday further called for joint international efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent challenges. "The unprecedented crisis brought by the COVID-19 pandemic has now caused far more serious setbacks to our quests for sustainable development, hence the need for international cooperation and collaboration to fight the disease, as no country is immune from its devastating effects on lives and livelihoods," said Buhari.

The Nigerian leader made the remarks at a ceremony to receive credentials from foreign diplomats at the State House. "As you all settle down to your solemn duties to promote your respective national values and interests through your countries' foreign policy on Nigeria, you should rest assured that the Federal Republic of Nigeria will engage you as we all strive to relate through effective cooperation and collaboration to enhance our collective interests," he said.

The bilateral relations between Nigeria and each of the countries were most cordial, said Buhari. "We still need to enhance these fraternal ties between our nations." (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global
4
Vaccines boost natural immunity against COVID-19: Study

Vaccines boost natural immunity against COVID-19: Study

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021