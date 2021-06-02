Left Menu

US condemns 'devastating' humanitarian toll of Houthi Marib offensive in Yemen

The US special envoy to Yemen has expressed Washington's concern over the "devastating humanitarian consequences" of the Houthi militia's offensive in Marib.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 11:30 IST
US special envoy Tim Lenderking during a meeting. (Photo credit: Press Office for the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, US Department of State). Image Credit: ANI
The US special envoy to Yemen has expressed Washington's concern over the "devastating humanitarian consequences" of the Houthi militia's offensive in Marib. US envoy Tim Lenderking was speaking during a meeting with Marib Governor Sultan Al-Arada, that was also attended by Cathy Westley, in charge of affaires for the US Embassy to Yemen, the State Department said, reported Arab News.

Lenderking also called for an increase in "humanitarian aid and other support for the people of Marib." "US envoy to Yemen listened to their concerns about the economic situation, security, the need for diverse voices, and the importance of a transparent peace process. We continue to work with the international community to address these concerns as we strive for a ceasefire and political talks," Press Office for the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, US tweeted.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia mounted an offensive in February to capture oil and gas-rich Marib from forces loyal to the internationally recognized government. The campaign has faced international condemnation due to Marib also being a safe haven for thousands who have fled the fighting in other parts of the country since the war started in 2014.

Lenderking also held talks with UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths in the Jordanian capital, Amman, to discuss his trip to the Houthi-held capital Sanaa. "Both expressed an unwavering commitment to the principle that a comprehensive, nationwide cease-fire is needed immediately to bring much-needed humanitarian relief to the people of Yemen," the State Department said, as per Arab News.

Lenderking and Griffiths also met with women activists "to discuss the importance of an inclusive peace process" and underlined Washington's commitment to supporting women's inclusion in Yemen's peace process. "When women play an active role in peace building, resolutions are more durable," the statement said.

"US envoy to Yemen met with women activists to discuss the importance of an inclusive peace process with office of the special envoy Yemen and underlined the US commitment to supporting women's inclusion in Yemen's peace process. When women play an active role in peace building, resolutions are more durable," the US department tweeted. (ANI)

