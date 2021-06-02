Left Menu

Shops sealed for violating COVID-19 SOPs in Pakistan's Karachi

The Karachi administration sealed over a dozen shops on Tuesday night for not following COVID-19 SOPs.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 02-06-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 12:33 IST
Shops sealed for violating COVID-19 SOPs in Pakistan's Karachi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Karachi administration sealed over a dozen shops on Tuesday night for not following COVID-19 SOPs. According to the deputy commissioner, three transport offices and a shop were sealed in Garden for staying open after 6 pm and allowing people inside without masks, reported Samaa TV.

A fine of Rs 30,000 was imposed on three offices in Lyari and a shop was sealed. In Arambagh, three people were punished for not wearing masks and an optics shop was sealed. Six shops, including a supermart, were sealed in DHA's Khadda Market.

It further reported that last month, the Sindh government tightened restrictions after the number of cases in the province rose post-Eid. Shops, malls, and offices are allowed to stay open from 6 am to 6 pm. Dine-in and dine-out have been banned. Only takeaway and delivery are allowed. The people of Karachi have been instructed not to leave their homes after 8 pm.

The country has reported 1,843 cases and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, taking the tally of infection to 924,667 and 20,930 fatalities, as per the health ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021