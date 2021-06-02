Left Menu

6 wounded in car bomb blast in Afghanistan's Jalalabad

At least six people were wounded in a car bomb blast targeting a security forces' convoy in Jalalabad city, capital of eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar Wednesday, a local official confirmed.

ANI | Jalalabad | Updated: 02-06-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 14:25 IST
6 wounded in car bomb blast in Afghanistan's Jalalabad
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Jalalabad [Afghanistan], June 2 (ANI/Xinhua): At least six people were wounded in a car bomb blast targeting a security forces' convoy in Jalalabad city, capital of eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar Wednesday, a local official confirmed. "The blast occurred along a busy road in Police District 4 near the local airport in the morning when the convoy belongs to national intelligence agency's Special Operations Forces was passing by the area," a police officer, who declined to be named, told Xinhua.

It was not immediately known if the wounded were from the convoy. The blast sent a column of thick smoke into the sky and triggered panic, the official said.

Farid Khan, a provincial police spokesman, told Xinhua that details about the incident will be shared with media later in the day. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021