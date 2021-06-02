Left Menu

2 killed, 10 wounded in car bomb blast in Afghanistan's Jalalabad

Two Afghan civilians were killed and 10 others including one security personnel were wounded in a car bomb blast targeting a military convoy in Jalalabad city, capital of the eastern province of Nangarhar on Wednesday, a local government spokesman confirmed.

02-06-2021
Jalalabad [Afghanistan], June 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Two Afghan civilians were killed and 10 others including one security personnel were wounded in a car bomb blast targeting a military convoy in Jalalabad city, capital of the eastern province of Nangarhar on Wednesday, a local government spokesman confirmed. "The blast occurred at around 10:10 a.m. local time along a busy road in Police District 4 when a convoy belongs to national intelligence agency's Special Operations Forces was passing by the area," spokesman Attahullah Khogiani told reporters via a text message.

The wounded were transported to a regional hospital in Jalalabad, he said, adding the killed were passing by people including a rickshaw driver. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

While the United States and NATO troops have been leaving the country, violence in the country is on the rise. On Tuesday night, eight civilians were killed and 14 others wounded after sticky bombs attached to two public transport buses were detonated in the western part of national capital Kabul. (ANI/Xinhua)

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

