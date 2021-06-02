Left Menu

G7 leaders intend to back Japan's Tokyo Olympics efforts

The Group of Seven (G7), consisting of the world's leading economies, is expected to pledge support to Japan's efforts in organizing and carrying out upcoming summer Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo following the G7 summit next week, Kyodo reported on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the matter.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 02-06-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 16:19 IST
Tokyo [Japan], June 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The Group of Seven (G7), consisting of the world's leading economies, is expected to pledge support to Japan's efforts in organizing and carrying out upcoming summer Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo following the G7 summit next week, Kyodo reported on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the matter. A relevant statement will be released after the summit, scheduled for June 11-13 in Cornwall in southwest England. According to Kyodo, the support gesture was requested by Japan.

The G7 consists of the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed in the spring of last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Games are currently set to be held this summer, from July 23 until August 8.

The Japanese government has decided to hold the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without foreign spectators. The authorities are still considering allowing Japanese fans to attend the event if they provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result. The final decision on the matter will be made in June. An increasing number of people have been calling for the Olympics to be canceled, concerned by pandemic-related threats to public safety and the strain on the country's healthcare system that is already struggling with a new surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

