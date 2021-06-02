Left Menu

Rights group highlights 'harassment' of Christian family in Pakistan's Punjab province

The Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has condemned the murder of Arif Masih, a 32-year-old Christian of a village in Toba Tek Singh district in Pakistan's Punjab province.

ANI | Punjab | Updated: 02-06-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 17:17 IST
Rights group highlights 'harassment' of Christian family in Pakistan's Punjab province
Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has condemned the murder of Arif Masih, a 32-year-old Christian of village Gojra in Toba Tek Singh district in Punjab province.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has condemned the murder of Arif Masih, a 32-year-old Christian of a village in Toba Tek Singh district in Pakistan's Punjab province. Arif Masih was killed on May 23 while defending her 18-year-old sister, Rehana Bibi who was harassed, kidnapped, and beaten allegedly by Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Majid, and allies.

Masih registered an FIR against culprits for threatening Rehana Bibi and the culprits threatened him to step back. Later, the accused allegedly killed him and are now trying to make it a fake suicide story. In response to this, an FIR of Arif Masih's murder was registered at the local police station by his brother Rizwan Masih on May 24.

"The family is under threat as they shared with the HRFP fact-finding team during the visit to their house and the family's visit to HRFP office as a follow-up of the case. The HRFP ensured their assistance with the provision of legal and attached fulfillments until the justice," the rights group said in a release. Naveed Walter, president of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) said that the "harassment" of Christian minority girls is rising each day especially the girls in medical fields and other workplaces.

"The aftershocks of Faisalabad nurses victimisation accusing blasphemous charges has been seen in Punjab Institute of Mental Health, Lahore where a Church was taken over when Christian nurses were worshiping", the HRFP president said. He explained how "Rehana Bibi just went to near milk shop when Muhammad Tariq and Muhammad Majid harassed her. On hearing crying, Arif Masih reached to help and made her escape. The culprits followed them and entered their home forcefully, dragged Rehana to the street, violence, and tore her clothes. The miseries of minorities are not stopping; the question is where is the government?"

Walter said, "The eyewitnesses Mangi Masih and Rizwan Masih shared with HRFP that Muhammad Tariq and Muhammad Majid hits Rehana with wooden rod particularly to her stomach until she became unconscious". He further added, "They beaten Arif Masih and family also at home while another character Taj Gujjar, the ally of Muhammad Tariq beaten Arif Masih when he was on a way to the police station during FIR registering".

"Human Rights Focus Pakistan is highly concerned about free & fair justice process while the family and eyewitnesses Shahih Masih and Ijaz Masih are also under threats that saw culprits carrying Arif Masih taking him forcefully with them on the day of his murdering," said Walter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021