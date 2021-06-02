China, Afghanistan, Pakistan to discuss Afghan peace process

Amid the drawdown of US troops from Afghanistan, the foreign ministers of China, Afghanistan and Pakistan will discuss the Afghan peace process during a trilateral dialogue on Thursday. During the meeting, the foreign ministers of the three countries will exchange views on the key issues of the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

"The minister will discuss the reconciliation process in Afghanistan, the trilateral practical cooperation as well as fighting terrorism. The trilateral dialogue mechanism is an important platform for strengthening mutual trust between the three countries," said Wang Wenbin, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson during a press briefing on Wednesday. The spokesperson claimed the withdrawal of US and NATO troops, amid the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan, has brought uncertainties in the region.

"At present, the unilateral withdrawal of US and NATO troops at the critical stage of the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan has brought uncertainties to Afghanistan's domestic situation and regional security landscape," he added. Wang also expressed China's confidence in the positive results of the upcoming meeting.

The trilateral dialogue mechanism of the foreign ministers of China, Afghanistan, Pakistan was created in 2017 at the initiative of the Chinese side. On May 18, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi offered Afghanistan to hold intra-Afghan talks in China, Sputnik reported. Last month, China had blamed the United States' "abrupt announcement of complete withdrawal of forces" for the succession of explosive attacks throughout Afghanistan, saying the step has worsened the security situation and has threatened peace and stability as well as people's lives and safety in the war-torn country.

"It needs to be pointed out that the recent abrupt US announcement of complete withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan has led to a succession of explosive attacks throughout the country, worsening the security situation and threatening peace and stability as well as people's lives and safety," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement. In April, US President Joe Biden had announced the pullback of troops from Afghanistan. The withdrawal which started in the month of May is set to complete on September 11. (ANI)

