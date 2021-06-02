Left Menu

Hong Kong's Tiananmen Massacre museum shuts over licensing probe

Ahead of its 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square incident, Hong Kong's June 4th Museum that commemorates China's deadly crackdown on the 1989 pro-democracy protests in Beijing has been temporarily closed.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 21:21 IST
Hong Kong's Tiananmen Massacre museum shuts over licensing probe
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of its 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square incident, Hong Kong's June 4th Museum that commemorates China's deadly crackdown on the 1989 pro-democracy protests in Beijing has been temporarily closed. Citing the Hong Kong authorities, NHK World reported that the museum was closed on Wednesday as it did not have the required licences for exhibitions.

The museum's operator, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China (Hong Kong Alliance), announced on Wednesday that it will close the museum while it seeks legal advice, as well as to ensure the safety of its staff and the public, reported Hong Kong Free Press. The museum is run by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, which organises Hong Kong's annual Tiananmen vigil on June 4.

According to NHK World, the museum has had many visitors in the run-up to the incident's anniversary on Friday. Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements was planning a commemorative rally at a park in central Hong Kong on Friday evening. But the authorities withheld permission, citing measures against the coronavirus.

Citing local media, NHK World reported that 3,000 police officers are expected to be deployed near the planned site of the rally and the museum on the day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021