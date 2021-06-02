Left Menu

Russia making progress in economy, politics, and military sphere with India: FM Lavrov

Just a day after concluding BRICS meeting, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday that India and Russia are making progress in the economy, politics, culture, and the military-technical sphere.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 02-06-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 22:43 IST
Russia making progress in economy, politics, and military sphere with India: FM Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Just a day after concluding the BRICS meeting, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday that India and Russia are making progress in the economy, politics, culture and the military-technical sphere. "As for our cooperation with India, we are making progress in the economy, politics, culture and the military-technical sphere, as well as in healthcare in full accordance with the agreements that are being reached at the highest level," Lavrov statement said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting was chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar through video conferencing. The meeting was attended by Foreign Ministers of all countries of the bloc. Giving a briefing on the outcome of the summit in Moscow, Lavrov said that there is no change in the S-400 air defence system contract with India. "There is no change in the S-400 contract. The Indian leadership reaffirms its commitments to these agreements," Lavrov said.

At the BRICS meeting, he said that leaders exchanged views on all urgent issues related to maintaining international peace and security, and discussed the impact of the coronavirus crisis on international relations. "We spoke about joint efforts to counter the terrorist threat. BRICS is actively working in this area. BRICS set forth its priorities in the counter-terrorism strategy adopted last year. We are helping build up the potential of the established Counter-Terrorism Working Group and its thematic subgroups," the Russian Foreign Minister said.

Speaking on the issue of COVID assistance to India, Lavrov said, "In the context of the current epidemiological situation, all BRICS countries expressed their solidarity with India and its people. Russia is willing to continue helping our Indian friends counter this dangerous virus." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
2
Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call quality

Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India reports 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,207 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener; NBA stars urged to end China endorsements over forced labor and more

Sports News Roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener; NBA stars urged ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021