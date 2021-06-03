Guard opens fire during TV shoot in Pakistan's Karachi, 9 injured

At least nine people were injured after a security guard opened fire on the set of a television drama in Pakistan's Karachi. According to Dawn, the guard opened fire during the shooting at a residence in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority neighbourhood in which nine people aged between 22 and 40 sustained injuries, as per police information.

The security guard stationed at the bungalow where the shooting was taking place, identified as Gul Bhai, opened fire after an argument with the producer of the drama, according to a statement issued by the Karachi Police media cell. "A show was being filmed in the area. The guard attacked the crew after an argument broke out between them," according to the deputy commissioner of the district south, reported Samaa TV.

The guard has been taken into custody. (ANI)

