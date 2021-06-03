Left Menu

American imprisoned in Russia urges Biden to take 'decisive action' to stop detention of US citizens

American national imprisoned in Russia appealed to President Joe Biden to "aggressively discuss and resolve" the issue of United States citizens being detained for political purposes, in meeting with President Vladimir Putin on June 16.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 11:19 IST
American imprisoned in Russia urges Biden to take 'decisive action' to stop detention of US citizens
US President Joe Biden (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American national imprisoned in Russia appealed to President Joe Biden to "aggressively discuss and resolve" the issue of United States citizens being detained for political purposes, in meeting with President Vladimir Putin on June 16. "Decisive action is needed immediately" to stop the "abduction" of US citizens, Paul Whelan said in an exclusive phone interview from the Russian labour camp where he is serving out a 16-year sentence for an espionage charge he vehemently denies, reported CNN.

"This is not an issue of Russia against me; it's an issue of Russia against the United States, and the United States needs to answer this hostage diplomacy situation and resolve it as quickly as possible," he said. Whelan also expressed that he has "a positive feeling" about the forthcoming meeting between the US and Russian leaders, calling it "a good step in the right direction."

"I know that President Biden and Secretary (of State Antony) Blinken are working towards my release and return home," he said. Blinken raised Whelan's case, as well as that of US detainee Trevor Reed, in his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in late May. Biden and Putin are expected to "discuss the full range of pressing issues" when they meet in Geneva, Switzerland, the White House said, including arms control, Ukraine and human rights abuses.

Whelan -- who is also an Irish, British and Canadian citizen -- was detained at a Moscow hotel in December 2018 by Russian authorities who alleged he was involved in an intelligence operation. US officials have condemned his sentencing and he again denied the charges during his interview. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021