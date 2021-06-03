Left Menu

Biden congratulates Isaac Herzog elected as new President of Israel

03-06-2021
US President Joe Biden congratulated Isaac Herzog on being picked as the next president of Israel and lauded his efforts in strengthening country's security, advancing dialogue and building bridges across the global Jewish community. "On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my warm congratulations to Isaac Herzog on his election to serve as the 11th President of the State of Israel," Biden said in a White House statement on Wednesday (local time).

"Throughout his career, President-elect Herzog has demonstrated his unwavering commitment to strengthening Israel's security, advancing dialogue, and building bridges across the global Jewish community," the president continued. "I am confident that under his presidency, the partnership between Israel and the United States will continue to grow and deepen." Biden thanked Rivlin and said he looked forward to hosting him in Washington "to honor his dedication to the enduring partnership and the close friendship between our two nations."

"I also want to thank President Reuven Rivlin for his many years of service to the people of Israel. I look forward to welcoming President Rivlin to Washington in the weeks ahead to honor his dedication to the enduring partnership and the close friendship between our two nations," he said further. However, when Biden was elected president in November 2020, Herzog lauded him (in a tweet) "for the statesmanly compass that guided him and the impressive record of his support for the State of Israel and the fight against anti-Semitism."

Times of Israel reported that Herzog was elected president in a landslide vote on Wednesday, winning support from 87 of 120 Knesset members, who choose the holder of the largely ceremonial role in a secret ballot. He beat out social activist and Israel Prize-winning educator Miriam Peretz. Herzog is slated to replace President Reuven Rivlin, whose seven-year term ends on July 9. (ANI)

