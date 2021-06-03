Left Menu

Over 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Brazil

The number of COVID-19 shots administered in Brazil has topped the landmark of 100 million, the Ministry of Health has announced.

03-06-2021
  • Brazil

Sao Paulo [Brazil], June 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of COVID-19 shots administered in Brazil has topped the landmark of 100 million, the Ministry of Health has announced. "Brazil has crossed the landmark of 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine distributed across the country. The vaccination campaign is accelerating, the spread record must be broken in June!" the ministry tweeted late on Wednesday.

During his televised address, President Jair Bolsonaro said that all those willing to get vaccinated against the virus would receive COVID-19 shots until the end of the year. Brazil is ranked fourth in the world in terms of the pace of the mass vaccination campaign. According to the latest data, some 22.6 million people -- or roughly 10.6% of the 211 million-strong population -- have been fully inoculated so far. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

