Sanjiv Kohli appointed as next Ambassador of India to Serbia

Sanjiv Kohli, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1988 batch, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Serbia.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 14:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Sanjiv Kohli, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1988 batch, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Serbia.

"Sanjiv Kohli (IFS: 1988), presently High Commissioner of India to the United Republic of Tanzania, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Serbia," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement.

Kohli is currently the High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Tanzania. He is expected to take up the new assignment shortly. (ANI)

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

