Taliban commander among 18 killed in N. Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 3 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 18 Taliban terrorists including their commander Qari Mubin have been confirmed dead as fighting planes struck Taliban hideouts in Aqcha district of the northern Jawzjan province on Wednesday, an army spokesman in the northern region Mohammad Hanif Rezai said Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the fighting planes targeted the Taliban hideouts in Aqcha district on Wednesday afternoon, killing Qari Mubin along with 17 of his armed men and injuring seven others, the official said.

The Taliban outfit that has intensified activities since the formal start of the U.S.-led forces' withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1 has yet to make a comment. Fierce fighting has been continuing between security forces and Taliban militants in Aqcha district over the past week. (ANI/Xinhua)

