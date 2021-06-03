Left Menu

Taliban commander among 18 killed in N. Afghanistan

A total of 18 Taliban terrorists including their commander Qari Mubin have been confirmed dead as fighting planes struck Taliban hideouts in Aqcha district of the northern Jawzjan province on Wednesday, an army spokesman in the northern region Mohammad Hanif Rezai said Thursday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 03-06-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 15:21 IST
Taliban commander among 18 killed in N. Afghanistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 3 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 18 Taliban terrorists including their commander Qari Mubin have been confirmed dead as fighting planes struck Taliban hideouts in Aqcha district of the northern Jawzjan province on Wednesday, an army spokesman in the northern region Mohammad Hanif Rezai said Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the fighting planes targeted the Taliban hideouts in Aqcha district on Wednesday afternoon, killing Qari Mubin along with 17 of his armed men and injuring seven others, the official said.

The Taliban outfit that has intensified activities since the formal start of the U.S.-led forces' withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1 has yet to make a comment. Fierce fighting has been continuing between security forces and Taliban militants in Aqcha district over the past week. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021