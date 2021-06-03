Left Menu

Two teenagers in Florida face attempted murder charges for firing at officers

A 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl in the US' Florida face charges of attempted murder after they broke into a home and used firearms on sheriff deputies, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing the authorities.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 15:35 IST
Two teenagers in Florida face attempted murder charges for firing at officers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington DC [US], June 3 (ANI/Sputnik): A 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl in the US' Florida face charges of attempted murder after they broke into a home and used firearms on sheriff deputies, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing the authorities. The teenagers, who escaped from a foster home Tuesday night, armed themselves with several guns and opened fire on deputies trying to stop them. The girl was wounded by the police and delivered to a hospital; now her condition is stable.

According to the media, the teenagers may be charged with attempted murder of law enforcement personnel in addition to armed robbery. Authorities said they are aware that the teenagers already had problems at their school. The boy was once suspended from studying for a week due to his threats against the school's principal and one of students.

As for the girl, she was arrested in 2018 for stealing dolls and accused of setting fire to a forest zone this year. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021