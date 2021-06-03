Left Menu

Queen Elizabeth II to meet US President Biden on June 13

Queen Elizabeth II will meet US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle on June 13, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.

03-06-2021
Queen Elizabeth II. Image Credit: ANI
Queen Elizabeth II will meet US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle on June 13, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday. "The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13th June 2021," tweeted the palace.

President Biden will visit the UK later this month for the G7 Summit. The summit will be held at Carbis Bay in Cornwall, on June 11-13. The trip to Cornwall will be the first overseas trip taken by the first couple.

The summit will be attended by other world leaders, including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "This trip will highlight the President's commitment to restoring our alliances, showing that democracies can deliver, and working in close cooperation with our allies and multilateral partners," the White House said in a statement. (ANI)

