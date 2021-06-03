Left Menu

Thailand reports 3,886 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths

Thailand on Thursday reported 3,886 new COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths as the country struggled to fight against its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 03-06-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 18:18 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Bangkok [Thailand], June 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand on Thursday reported 3,886 new COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths as the country struggled to fight against its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic. The new infections, including 3,837 local and 49 imported cases, brought the total count to 169,348, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The country's death toll now stands at 1,146, with 1,052 fatalities reported since the beginning of April, when the latest outbreak started to spread from the capital Bangkok. A total of 49,998 patients were receiving treatment, with 1,208 in intensive care units, CCSA said.

The CCSA also announced temporary suspension of the issuing of Certificate of Entry (COE) for non-Thai nationals traveling from the Maldives or having travel history to the Maldives within 21 days. Since prisons are still regarded as COVID-19 hotspots and cases there are rising, the government has planned to start vaccinations in those facilities soon, local media reported.

As of Wednesday, the Southeast Asian country has administered nearly four million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

