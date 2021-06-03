Left Menu

Centre making all efforts to augment availability of COVID-19 vaccines in India: MEA

The Government of India has been making all efforts to augment the availability of vaccines (COVID-19) in India where through enhanced production in the country or through supply from abroad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 18:45 IST
Centre making all efforts to augment availability of COVID-19 vaccines in India: MEA
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of India has been making all efforts to augment the availability of vaccines (COVID-19) in India where through enhanced production in the country or through supply from abroad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday. Speaking at the weekly briefing, the MEA spokesperson said, "We remained engaged with US vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson, as part of this effort."

The spokesperson further said that India is engaged with the Biden administration to ensure that necessary components for vaccine manufacturing in India are readily available. "We are separately also engaged with the US administration to ensure that necessary components and raw materials for vaccine manufacturing and production in India are readily available and the supply chains remain open," he said.

On the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent visit to the US, Bagchi said that "This issue (of raw materials) was taken up during the visit of External Affairs Minister to the United States. It is in our mutual interest to combat the global pandemic by expediting vaccination efforts." On the Biden administration's vow to give millions of doses of COVID vaccine till June end, MEA spokesperson said that India is awaiting further details on the matter.

Over the issue of vaccine export to other countries, Bagchi said, "India has been at the forefront of extending assistance be it vaccine or other things to other countries...As we have repeatedly conveyed that we are currently purposing domestic vaccine production for our own vaccination program." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021